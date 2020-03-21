TONG, George Too:
Peacefully in Auckland on 11 March 2020, in his 90th year. Son of Too Fong & Lim Ah Jun. A gifted Civil Engineer from NZ Ministry of Works and Development, who conducted the initial 1970's scoping project for the newly opened Huntly bypass section of the Waikato Expressway. According to George's wishes, a private service was held in Hamilton. He will be interred in the Garden of Remembrance at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead 3284. Thanks to RNZ Concert Programme who kindly broadcast Debussy's Clair de Lune in memory of George.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 21, 2020