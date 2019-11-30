TOFTS, George Ray:
George's family would like to thank all friends and acquaintances for their support and expressions of sympathy at the passing of our Dad, Grandad, great-Grandad, great-Gop and great-great-Grandad. Your support has been amazing and very much appreciated. Special thanks to management and staff of Riverside Care and Rest Home. Your compassion and professional loving attitude toward George is greatly appreciated. Many thanks also to Jacqueline and Vospers Funeral Home for your excellent care and service.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 30, 2019