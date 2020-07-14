STARK, George John:
Of Te Hoe, on 13 July 2020, peacefully at Hospice Waikato with family at his side, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Eileen for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Rosanne & Nigel, David & Cynthia, Steven & Theresa, Keith & partner Claire, Linda, Mary & Malcolm. Loved Grandad of Christian and Michael. Brother of Richie (dec), Marion (dec), Ruth, & John. Thanks to all involved with Dad's care. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, 340 Great South Rd, Huntly, on Thursday 16 July at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at Matahuru/Waiterimu Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Waikato. All communications to the Stark Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on July 14, 2020