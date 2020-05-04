SIMMONS, George William:
Aged 76 years, suddenly passed away at Waikato Hospital on Saturday 2nd May 2020. Best friend and dearly loved husband to Jocelyn, treasured father and father-in-law of Chris and the late Stubby, Rhonda and Keith, Nige and Bron. Specially loved Poppa of Paige and Lachie, Taylah and Cullen, Ashleigh and Jordan, Courtney and Liam, Brayden and Erika, Holly and Frank. Super Pop of Ella-Jayne and Maya. Private Cremation has been held. A service to celebrate George's life will follow after the Covid-19 lockdown.
Published in Waikato Times on May 4, 2020