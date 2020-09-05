LITTLE, George William:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on 3 September 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved father of Mark and Pam, Robert and Mandy. Loved grandad of Jess and Nathan; Scott, Charli, Taylor and Alex. Now reunited with his beloved Shirley. In accordance with George's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Rest in Peace George.
All communications to the Little Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 5, 2020