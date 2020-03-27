KETU, George Karihi:
28.3.2013
Seven long years have passed without you, my darling.
And on this day, my heart was torn in two,
One side filled with heartache, the other died with you.
I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks.
Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,
But missing you is heartache, that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain
Until the joyous day arrives, that we meet again.
Forever,
I am yours
- Fran and whanau
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 27, 2020