KETU, George Karihi:

28.3.2013

Seven long years have passed without you, my darling.

And on this day, my heart was torn in two,

One side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep,

And take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks.

Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,

But missing you is heartache, that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain

Until the joyous day arrives, that we meet again.

Forever,

I am yours



- Fran and whanau



