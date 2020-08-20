HARRISON, George:

Passed away peacefully on 19th August 2020 at Waikato Hospital, aged 80 years. Loved for his positive attitude and love for all. Remembered always by Sally (dec), Steve and Deirdre, Wendy, Rachael and Ian, Kodie and Casey, Caleb, Jordan, Mason, Teagan. Keisha, Connor, Hunter, Jaymee, and Sunniva.

We love you Dad, so much it's true,

Even tho you're in our hearts, we'll be so lost without you.

To us you were our guiding light, you held us all together,

Can't believe you're no longer here, final is forever.

Now you can join Mum, up in the sunny sky,

We'll be here keeping you close, until it's our turn to fly.

A Service for George will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Harrison family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



