WYNNE-JONES,
Geoffrey (Captain Retired):
16th Field Regiment, Korea. Born 28th January 1925. Passed away peacefully on 24th October 2019 in the arms of his family. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jenefer; dearly loved father of Peter, Jeremy, Stephen, Rodney and Julie. Father-in-law of Jacqueline, Christine, Elizabeth, Diane and Mick. Much loved grandfather of Victoria, James, Alexander, Ben, Liam, Simon, Thomas, David, Amy, Ryan and Jade
At rest.
Funeral to be held at Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday 30th October at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Wynne-Jones family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019