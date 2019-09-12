PETERSEN,

Geoffrey Lloyd (Lloyd):

On 11th September 2019 at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata, very peacefully after a long illness. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Mary, and father of Kynie and Chris, Vicki and Esta, Geoff and Kim, Sand and Justin, Ang and Tim, and stepfather of Wendy, Ken and Sharron, and Greg and Melanie. Loved Grandfather and Poppa Lloyd to 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother and mate of the late Robin and Annette, and Wayne and Beverly. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short Street, Matamata, on Saturday 14th September, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be welcome for Pohlen Foundation Trust, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 239, Matamata 3440. Very special thanks to all the staff at both Kingswood Rest Home and Pohlen Hospital, for their wonderful care of Lloyd. All communications for the family c/- 95 Findlater Street, Matamata 3400. Broadway Funeral Home (FDANZ).



