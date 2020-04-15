KNIGHT,
Geoffrey Frederick:
(of Milford and Te Aroha) On Sunday, 12th April 2020, at Somervale Retirement Village, Mount Maunganui, in his 91st year. Dearly loved uncle of David and Marge (of Papamoa), Tracey and Maureen (of Lake Rotoiti), Julie and Brian (of Parnell), and Chris and Jann (of Papamoa). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Josephine and Paddy Mackay (of Waihou).
A trusted and dearly loved gentleman.
A private cremation for Geoffrey has been held. All communication to the Knight family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020