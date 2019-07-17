HAY,
Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on 14th July 2019, aged 80. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Christine, David, and Carolyn. Grandfather of Cameron, James, Scott, and Loren. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, on Thursday 25th July 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in Waikato Times on July 17, 2019