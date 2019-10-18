FAWCETT, Geoffrey:

11.09.2019

When you said goodnight sweetheart and I'll see you in the morning, you never did. Our last afternoon we shared is forever in my mind. We sung, we laughed, we shared, you held my hand as you always did. But now that you're gone, how my heart wishes you back. But the angels had another plan and it has left me with an empty hand to hold. But as always my love, you left me with so many memories of which I am glad. Thank you my dear for the time and years we shared, you were, and still are, so very special to me. Rest now and be at peace. Thelma xx



