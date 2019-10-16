Geoffrey ALLEN

Peacefully on 14 October 2019, at home with family, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved father of David, Janet and Chris. Treasured Granddad of Kate, Nicole, Logan, Daniel and Charlotte. A service for Geoff will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Allen family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 16, 2019
