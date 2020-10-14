Gaynor BLUETT

Service Information
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
075784009
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hillsdene Chapel
143 / 13th Avenue
Tauranga
View Map
Death Notice

BLUETT, Gaynor Kathleen
(nee Ormsby):
Passed away peacefully on 12 October 2020, aged 87 years, at Carter House, Te Puke. Dearly loved wife of Roy (Blue). Much loved mother of Allan, Brian, Michele and Jan, mother-in-law of Barbara (deceased), Diane (deceased), Sara (deceased), Paul (deceased) and Ronnie. Treasured Nana to 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
"She will be greatly missed
by all, known for her love, kindness and warmth,
forever in our hearts."
Special thanks to the staff at Carter House. A service will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 / 13th Ave, Tauranga, on Saturday 17 October at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Bluett Family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2020
