RUSSELL,
Gaylene Lorraine:
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Cambridge Oakdale on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Aged 72 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce, Ian, Anne & Stewart, Howard and the late Ken. Sincere thanks to the staff at Cambridge Oakdale for their wonderful care of Gaylene. A celebration of Gaylene's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to Child Matters New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Russell Family, C/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from July 24 to July 27, 2020