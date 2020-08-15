Gayle JEFFRIES

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Raleigh Street Christian Centre
Raleigh Street
Leamington, Cambridge
JEFFRIES, Gayle:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 9th August 2020. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy, Rodney & Kelly, Phillip, Paul and Barry. Adored Nana and Great-Nana. A celebration of Gayle's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to The Jeffries Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
