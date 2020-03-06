BASCAND, Gayl Marlene
(formerly Groshinski):
Suddenly on 1 March 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Lyndon. Much loved Mum of Teena, Andrew, and Jason. Mother-in-law to Kelven, Tracy, and Julie. Very loving Nana of the late David, Chantelle, Dayna, the late Shayden , and Shania. Loving great-grandmother of Mieka. A dearly loved sister and aunty. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Gayl's life to be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday 9 March 2020 at 11.00am, after which Gayl will be laid to rest in the Oak Lawn.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020