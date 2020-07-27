Gavin MATTHEWS

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences from the Dailey's,mangamaire north..."
    - Kevin Dailey
  • "Gav was a beautiful soul, Gentle , quiet and a very..."
    - Sue Buffett
  • "An incredibly loveable, gentle & easy-going man with a..."
    - Georgia
  • "rent and I are so sorry to hear of Gavs passing. Gav was a..."
    - Nicki
  • "condolences to Sheryl and family. Many fond memories of..."
    - Scott
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel
Chapel Drive
Te Awamutu
Death Notice

MATTHEWS, Gavin John:
Passed away on 25th July 2020, aged 72 years. Loving husband of Sheryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Jodie (Perth) Grant and Kirsten (Te Awamutu), Brad and Cristyl (Te Puke). Cherished Grandad of Cooper; Cole, Ethan, Payton; and Heath. A Funeral Service will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 29th July 2020, at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Matthews Family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2020
