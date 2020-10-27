DOUGLAS,
Gavin Ewart (Gub):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd October 2020, at his residence in Hamilton. Beloved husband and soulmate of Audrey, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Clayton and Candyce, Darren and Sue, brother of Stu and Lynne, and the late Al and Lois. Grandad of Alex, Jake, Tayla and Blake. A very special man and great friend to many. A funeral service will be held at the Te Awamutu Methodist Church, 37 Bank Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday 29th October, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Douglas Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020