BOGGISS, Gavin Frederick:

19.11.1943 - 20.11.2020

Slipped away to be with his cherished wife Tina the day after celebrating his 77th birthday with family and friends at Kawhia. Adored father of Malcolm & Lois, BJ & Anita, Kimi & Tony, Selina & Richard. Loved Grandad of Abbey, Jade & Natasha, Zarna, Mitchell, Bella, Hillary & Callum. Much loved Great-Grandad of Braxton & Kaden. Dearly loved brother of Barry and the late Annette.

"Out West towards the setting sun lies a little piece of paradise at the end of

State Highway 31"

The family welcome you to help us celebrate Gavin's life at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Pirongia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation in Gavin's honour. All communications please to the Boggiss family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



