COOMBE,

Gary Herbert (Butch):

On 21st January 2020 at , after a short illness. Aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather and much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and partner Ang; and Katrina and Craig. Much loved granddad of Lissy, Hayley, Justine, Crystal and Jamie.

"His passing will leave a

large hole in our lives."

A service to celebrate Butch's life will be held under the trees, at Te Aroha Racecourse (second home), on Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Te Aroha Cemetery. Bring a chair if you wish. Donations in lieu of flowers would be welcome for the , PO Box 325, Hamilton 3240, or may be left at the service. All messages for the family, 4a Hanna Street, Te Aroha 3320. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.



