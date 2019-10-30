CATLEY, Gary Haswell:
Passed away peacefully on 27 October 2019, with his loving family at his side. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Suzanne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Natasha and Greig, and Shae; treasured grandfather of Amelia & Ben and Harrison; loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Stuart & Sandra and their family. A private family service for Gary has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Neurological Foundation of NZ by going online to
https://neurological.org.nz.
Correspondence to the Catley Family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019