Gary BELCHAMBER

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this time From Amy don..."
    - Lorraine Carline
  • "RIP Gary. Will miss that amazing sense of humour, and..."
    - Tracy Wakeford (Smith)
  • "BELCHAMBER, Gary: (SB St John) Passed away peacefully on..."
    - Gary BELCHAMBER
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery
395 Morrisville Road
Hamilton
Death Notice

BELCHAMBER, Gary:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on the afternoon of 12th December 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of June. Much loved Dad of Kim, Vicki and Darren. Dearly loved Grandpa and great-Grandpa, and loved by many.
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glint on snow.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrisville Road, Hamilton, on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 14, 2019
