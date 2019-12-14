BELCHAMBER, Gary:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on the afternoon of 12th December 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of June. Much loved Dad of Kim, Vicki and Darren. Dearly loved Grandpa and great-Grandpa, and loved by many.
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glint on snow.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrisville Road, Hamilton, on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 14, 2019