HENNESSY, Garth Gibbon:
Born 17 April 1942, passed away in Queensland on 21 June 2019 after a lengthy illness. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of David and Felicity, James and Tam, and cherished Grandad of Grace, Matilda, Marcus, Lewis and Olivia. Loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Jim and Lorraine, Ken and Glenys and families. One of the original rockers. Remembered always by old friends of the Cravats. A Celebration of Garth's life will be held at a later date in Brisbane. Communications to J Hennessy, 42 Melva St, Dinsdale, Hamilton 3204.
Published in Waikato Times on June 29, 2019