MOLTZEN, Garry Oversen:
Passed away on Sunday 14th July 2019, after a short illness at Waikato Hospital. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Alice (Joy) for 61 years. Loved father of Matt and father-in-law of Julie. Loved brother-in-law of Glenise and Philip (deceased) and Wendy. Many thanks to all the staff at Waikato Hospital for their care and support of Garry. Following Garry's wishes, a private cremation was held on Tuesday 16th July 2019. Messages may be addressed to the Moltzen Family c/- 174 Thomas Rd, Rototuna, Hamilton. 3200.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2019