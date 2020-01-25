BROUGHTON,
Garry Charles:
Dearly beloved husband of Pamela. Loving father and father-in-law of Kate and Dimitri, Baden and Lynda. Much loved Grandad of Ben, Georgiana and Barnaby. A service to celebrate Garry's life will be held in the Te Akau Community Complex, Te Akau Road, off Highway 22, at 1.30pm on Monday 27th January 2020. A donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. https://www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate-online
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020