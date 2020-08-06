Garry BLAYNEY

Service Information
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
078276037
Service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Hamilton Road
Cambridge
Death Notice

BLAYNEY, Garry Francis:
Reg No: NZ439418, Flight Sergeant, RNZAF. Passed away suddenly at Waikato Public Hospital on Tuesday, 4th August 2020. Aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved father of Jan and Neil. Proud grandfather of Nick and Josh Blayney and Simon Pope. Loved father-in-law of Derek Pope and Su Jelley. Cherished brother-in-law of Viv, Meg, Helen and the recently deceased John. Loving uncle of his many nieces and nephews and their families. Valued and respected resident at Resthaven, Cambridge and parishioner at St Andrews Church.
"Forever in our hearts"
A service for Garry will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Monday, 10th August 2020, at 1.00pm. Donations to The Cambridge Returned Services Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Blayney Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020
