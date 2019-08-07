FOLLETT, Gail Mary:
On 3 August 2019, peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, aged 67 years. Dearly loved partner of Patrick Armstrong. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Gabrielle & Brent Delaney. Loved grandmother of Zinzan and Elvis Delaney. Loved sister of Joan Masters. A memorial gathering for Gail will be held at The Verandah, Rotoroa Drive, Hamilton Lake, on Saturday, 10 August 2019, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Branch Epilepsy Association, PO Box 683, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Follett family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 7, 2019