low platelet count

Fredrick STEVENS

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for yourloss."
    - Lindsay and Roger George
Service Information
Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
078702137
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
Zion Church
Racecourse Road
Te Awamutu
View Map
Death Notice

STEVENS, Fredrick George:
Passed away peacefully after a long battle at Resthaven on Burns, Cambridge, on Thursday, 3rd December 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Loved father and father-in-law to Deborah & Bill, Michael, Craig & Jah and the late Wayne. Loved grandfather to Shannon, Tammy, Wayne and a great-grandfather.
"Now free of pain."
A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Zion Church, Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 9th of December 2020, followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Stevens Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.