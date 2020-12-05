STEVENS, Fredrick George:
Passed away peacefully after a long battle at Resthaven on Burns, Cambridge, on Thursday, 3rd December 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Loved father and father-in-law to Deborah & Bill, Michael, Craig & Jah and the late Wayne. Loved grandfather to Shannon, Tammy, Wayne and a great-grandfather.
"Now free of pain."
A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Zion Church, Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 9th of December 2020, followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Stevens Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020