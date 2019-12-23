SCOBLE, Fredric Bryan:
Passed away peacefully at Cascades Retirement Village, on Saturday 21st December 2019; aged 89. Much loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Sheryl and Dennis, Wayne and Trish, Ivy and Sam. Grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5. A service for Fred will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 at 10.30am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Scoble family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 23, 2019