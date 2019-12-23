Fredric SCOBLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fredric SCOBLE.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

SCOBLE, Fredric Bryan:
Passed away peacefully at Cascades Retirement Village, on Saturday 21st December 2019; aged 89. Much loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Sheryl and Dennis, Wayne and Trish, Ivy and Sam. Grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5. A service for Fred will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 at 10.30am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Scoble family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.