#1808826, Corporal, RAF, 1939-45, on 20 October 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam for 65 years. Much loved father & father-in-law of Brian & Trish, Paul & Robin. Treasured Grandad, and Great-Grandad, of Alison, Jonathan, Katherine, Christopher and their families. A service for Fred will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 26 October 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Champion family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
