BOGUN,
Frederick Howard (Howard):
Suddenly at his home in Taumarunui on Thursday, 23rd July 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Muriel. Much loved brother of Dawn, Melba and Arnold (all deceased), twin brother of Trevor and brother-in-law of Jean. Treasured uncle of Greg, Stuart, Jennifer and Todd. Thank you to a special friend Joan Guilford, Hannah from Access for their help and to Jennie Higgie. A Service for Howard will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St, on Wednesday 29th July, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to C/- PO Box 198, Taumarunui 3946.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from July 27 to July 28, 2020