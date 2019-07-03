WALLIS,

Frederic Peter (Peter):

Pete passed away peacefully on 2nd July 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 79. Loving husband and Papa to Taeng and Tina. Much loved father and father-in-law to Paul and Margaret and to Caroline. Deeply loved brother and brother-in-law to Kath and the late Martyn Williams, Dinah and Graeme Willson, and Mark and Karen Wallis. Beloved Pautauw to Stephanie, Charlotte and Isabelle Wallis. Dear friend to Jill Wallis, his many nephews and nieces, and loyal work colleagues and fellow story tellers. In lieu of flowers, donations toward Tina's future education would be welcomed. A service will be held at St Francis Co-operating Church, Mansel Avenue, Hillcrest, on Friday 5th July 2019 at 11.00am. Viewing will be from 10.00am. All communications to the Wallis family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





