TURNER, Frank Tohora:
On 14 June 2020, sadly passed away. Aged 84 years. Loved husband of the late Violet Turner. Loved father of Terrance & Sandra Turner, Sarah and Errol Kemp, and Tania Turner. Loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank will rest at home 73 Rawhiti Ave, Matamata where his service will be held on Thursday 18 June at 11.00am followed by burial at the Matamata Public Cemetery. The whanau welcomes you to come and pay your respects. We love you Koro. Forever and always. Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, 3400 Matamata. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 16, 2020