MILLAR, Frank Robert:
Suddenly on November 6, 2020 aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Kellie for 30 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Rachael and Shane, Simon and Nikki, Michael, Bryce and Naomi, Craig and Melissa. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Neil and Debbie, Heather and Pat. Super proud granddad/poppa Frank to his 15 grandchildren.
He will be forever remembered and loved.
A service for Frank will be held at Waharoa Speedway, Landsdowne Rd, Waharoa on Thursday November 12 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Please bring something to raise a toast with at the conclusion of the service. Messages to the Millar family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 9, 2020