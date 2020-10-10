MANDERSON,
Frank Lawrence:
Peacefully at Tararu Care Home, Thames, on 9th October 2020; aged 70 years. Dearly loved third son of Jean and Laurie. Much loved brother of Allen and Jan, Ross and Rosalyn, and cherished uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 13th October at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages: [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020