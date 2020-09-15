Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Unexpectedly after a short illness, and with his family at his side, at Thames Hospital, on 13th September 2020; 4 weeks short of his 75th birthday. Dearly loved best friend and husband of Cheryl, father of Nigel and Sara, Megan and Daniel. Loved Puppa and Grandfather of Renee, Baylie, and Lauren.

Frank, thank you for the journey that you took us on

for 52 years, every precious moment memorable

and unforgettable.

You will always be in our hearts.

Thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Thames Hospital and also to the St John's Ambulance staff for their wonderful care and support to Frank and his family. Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's funeral at St George The Martyr Anglican Church, 602 Mackay Street, Thames, on Thursday 17th September, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Omahu Cemetery, Wharepoa Road, Hikutaia. Correspondence to: The Bax Family, c/- Wharepoa Road, RD 4, Paeroa.







