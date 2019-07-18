SAVAGE,
Francis Leslie (Frank):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th July 2019, at Hilda Ross Hospital, in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lynette. Loved father of the late Kevin, Karen and Mark and Jason. Special grandad of Christopher, Finley and Matty. Great-grandad of Jessica. Very much treasured brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Jimmy Lennon, Helen and Albert Patterson, and Joseph and Shirley Savage.
'Loved, admired and respected by many'
A funeral service for Frank will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday 19th July, at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neurological Foundation by visiting their website www.neurological.org.nz and clicking on the 'donate' button or donations can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Savage family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from July 18 to July 19, 2019