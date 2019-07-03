Francis PHILLIPS

Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Death Notice

PHILLIPS,
Francis Colbeck (Frank):
Passed away on 30 June 2019 at his home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nolene. Beloved father and father-in-law of Judy and Dave, Neville and Andy, Collin (dec), Colleen and Steve, Alison and Kevin, Viv and Mike. Loved granddad of Mellissa (dec), Aarron and Amy, Matt and Kelsey, Zane and Rian, Jade, Josh and Sam. Loved great-granddad of his 6 great-grandchildren. A service for Frank will be held at Kereone Rugby Club Rooms, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday,
4 July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Phillips family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on July 3, 2019
