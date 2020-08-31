HANCOCK,
Frances Lorraine (Francie):
Passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye and Ray Donovan, Graham and Vera, Rex (recently deceased) and Diana. Loved Nana of Vivienne and Bill, Dean and Annabel, Paula and Andrew, Mark and Michelle and Jayne and great-grandmother of 11. Grateful thanks to the staff of Sale Community HBH Healthcare for their care and support. A service to celebrate Francie's life will be held at Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1.00pm. Due to COVID19 restrictions please contact Faye if planning to attend on 09-5329493.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2020