PERKINS,
Frances Te Aorangi:
Passed away peacefully on 3 December 2019, with Phill at her side. Beloved best friend and life partner to Phill. Loved mother of Vanessa, Bjorn (deceased), Kim, Kevin and Melissa. Stepmum to Dean, Baden and Aaron. Loving nana to Pirika, Erana, Whitinui, Coast, Byron, Brianna, Tenesha, Zane and Lenix. A service to celebrate Frances's life will be held on Friday, at 11.00am, at V J Williams Funeral Home, King Street, Te Kuiti.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 5, 2019