Frances PERKINS

Service Information
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato
07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
View Map
Death Notice

PERKINS,
Frances Te Aorangi:
Passed away peacefully on 3 December 2019, with Phill at her side. Beloved best friend and life partner to Phill. Loved mother of Vanessa, Bjorn (deceased), Kim, Kevin and Melissa. Stepmum to Dean, Baden and Aaron. Loving nana to Pirika, Erana, Whitinui, Coast, Byron, Brianna, Tenesha, Zane and Lenix. A service to celebrate Frances's life will be held on Friday, at 11.00am, at V J Williams Funeral Home, King Street, Te Kuiti.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 5, 2019
