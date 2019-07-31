HINTZ, Frances Blomfield:
Passed away peacefully at home on 29 July 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Dearly loved Mum of Neil and Claire, Ian (Dec), and Bernice. Loved Grandma of Keirryn and Brooke, and Meagan. Loved great-grandma of Micaela, Caiden, and Zoe. Many thanks to Liz Banks for going 'above and beyond' for Frances. A service for Frances will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 2 August 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to
www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hintz family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 31, 2019