COOKE,
Frances Katharine (Kate):
On Sunday, 22nd March 2020, Kate passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Harley for 65 years. Loved mother of Derek and Jeffrey, daugher-in-laws Janny and Margo. Loved Grandma of Katey and Niki. A service to celebrate Kate's life will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, at 1.30pm, Wednesday, the 25th of March. All communications c/- the Cooke family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata. Please Note: Due to Covid-19 this service for Kate will be live streamed if you are unable to attend.
"May She Rest In Peace"
https://iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/527279
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020