HERDER, Folkertje:
Peacefully on 30 July 2019. Aged 97. Dearly loved wife of Wiebren (Bill) for 68 years. Much loved mother of Margaret; Johannes & Shelley; Willem & Sharon; and Wiebe (deceased) and Genevieve. Loved Beppe of Catherine, Marie and Nathan; Joel, Liam and Alex; Melissa and Ben; Brendan, Michael and Jessica and all their families. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday 3 August 2019 at 11.00am at the Reformed Church, 9 Aberdeen Drive, Dinsdale. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to Herder family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 1, 2019