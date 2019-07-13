PRATT,
Florence Miriam (Miriam):
On 10 July 2019, peacefully at home with family, aged 103 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Loved mother & mother-in-law of Murray & Laurel and Jeanette. Much loved Gran of Owen, Christine, Melanie, Jennifer and Donald. Great-Gran to
15 great-grandchildren. A service for Miriam will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 15 July 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and may be made online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Pratt family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2019