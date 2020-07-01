McDONALD, Florence:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Lifecare Cambridge on Tuesday, 30th June 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Loved mother of Brian and the late Neil. Mother-in-law of Lynette and Karen. Loved Grandma of Leon, Megan & Brian, Kelly & Shaun, Hayden & Kiriwai. Great-Grandma to 8 Great-Grandchildren. A celebration of Florence's life will be held at The Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh St, Leamington, Cambridge, on Friday, 3rd July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McDonald Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from July 1 to July 3, 2020