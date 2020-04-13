Florence FAGAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence FAGAN.
Death Notice

FAGAN,
Florence Maureen Molly
(Maureen):
Peacefully at the Booms Lodge, Thames, on 10th April, 2020; in her 96th year. Loved wife of the late Pyke, dearly loved Mum of Peter, Julie, and Michael. Devoted Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'Always loved,
never forgotten'.
The family wish to thank the staff at the Booms Lodge for their loving care of Maureen. A private cremation has taken place. Messages to: 218 Mahuta Road, RD6 Thames.
logo
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.