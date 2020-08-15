CROMBIE, Florence Mary:

30.09.1935 - 08.08.2020

In my arms, surrounded by her caring whanau, my mother slipped away peacefully. She was in her own home, overlooking her beautiful garden. She left us just as she wished to reunite with her beloved Jim, who probably said "you took your time boy". After being farewelled at home, she took her final road trip with Julie and has been laid to rest in the Te Kuiti Cemetery with Jim. A treasured mum to Gary, Sharon (dec), Peter (dec) and Julie. A special nana and a great-nana to many.

Adios Amigo.

R.I.P. until we meet again.

