TOMPKINS, Felicity:
Died peacefully on Monday 22 July 2019, aged 88. Much loved wife of David, mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Bridget, Arthur and Mary, Bridget and Geoff, grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Juliet and Stuart, Oliver and Laura, Guy and Anna, Benedict and Rachel, Lily, the late Darcy, Annabella, the late Bonnie, Jack and Ambrose and great-grandmother of Gemma, David, Zoe, Ted, Ashley and Hamish.
She will be sadly missed.
A private family farewell will be held.
Published in Waikato Times on July 24, 2019